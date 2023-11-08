Red Bull Told to Seriously Consider Fernando Alonso Move as a Win-Win Situation for Everyone Involved

After one of the best performances of the season in Sao Paulo, Fernando Alonso has become the talk of the town once again. Fending off a challenge from the better-performing RB19, Alonso took the last place on the podium behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris by a mere 0.053 seconds. In the post-race media duties, Alonso faced questions about him potentially replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull in the upcoming season. The Spaniard did not take the rumor well and claimed that he would “make sure there are consequences” for anyone who wrote about the possibility.

However, veteran F1 Journalist and Expert Joe Saward believes that the move might hand a double-edged sword in the hands of Red Bull, as he mentioned in his online blog. Discussing the implications of the move, Saward claims that the Oviedo-born has higher chances of being able to achieve his 33rd career win with Red Bull.

“Perhaps Aston Martin will one day give Alonso another victory, but if I was him I’d be chasing a Red Bull drive because that offers more chance of success.” “There is a secondary element in this thinking: if Red Bull was to pinch Alonso it would seriously damage the Aston Martin challenge, as well as strengthening Red Bull.”

While Red Bull is firm on seeing Perez‘s contract out, not many people know if there’s a performance-based clause that might lead to an early termination. Given that the Mexican has scored only 33 percent of the team’s total points this season, Red Bull might want to go for a driver lineup that is equally matched to maximize the team’s points in 2024. In Alonso, the Austrian team might have the best alternative, owing to his experience.

Fernando Alonso could certainty be the man for the job at Red Bull

Since the onset of a dominant Max Verstappen, no driver has been able to keep up with the Dutchman’s prowess. The immense pressure of matching the 26-year-old has broken many drivers, but Alonso’s dominant personality and impressive track record could be key in him lining up perfectly well alongside the three-time world champion in Red Bull.

With nearly two decades worth of experience in the sport, Alonso has been racing only a year less than the youngest driver on the grid has been alive. As such, having such expertise in the team is a pro few would want to turn away from. Over the course of these years, the Asturian driver has secured 32 race wins in 375 starts with a total of 106 podium finishes. Furthermore, the 42-year-old has two world championships to his name, adding to his credibility as a dependable driver.

Having consistently moved from one team to another, Alonso has failed to achieve success on the rarest of occasions. While he once drove for the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, Alonso has also been on the roster of Alpine and Aston Martin, with his stint with the French outfit possibly being the worst of his career. At 42, not a lot of opportunities would come knocking at Alonso’s door, but rumors suggest the biggest one of the latter half of his career might soon come his way.