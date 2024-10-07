Charles Leclerc Rumored to Have Expanded His Fleet With a Massive 127ft Superyacht

Charles Leclerc recently attended an event from the Ferretti Group and also posted a photo from there of a new yacht. Rumors on social media suggest that this could be a new addition to Leclerc’s fleet of yachts and it is the biggest of them all — a Custom Line Navetta 38 (2025) that is 127 ft long.

A user on Twitter (now X) posted about the same while making a thread about the Monegasque’s yachts. The Navetta 38 is a luxury superyacht with three decks and a sun deck.

It can accommodate up to 20 people and has five cabins, besides the various amenities onboard. The yacht has 2 MAN engines, generating a power of 1400 hp with a top speed of 15 knots.

3. This guy The new (suspected) member of Charles’ fleet, first seen in this Instagram story and what motivated me to start this thread. We are unsure if Charles’ owned this, but he has said earlier in the year he was looking to buy a new yacht sooooo… pic.twitter.com/lxoevT0uZB — carter¹⁶ (@tmlnsnbarnes) October 7, 2024

Leclerc had mentioned earlier this year that he would be looking to buy a new yacht, so this could be it. At the event as well, he hinted the same after the group’s CEO pushed him to speak a few words on stage.

The Ferrari driver said, “Actually, I was just coming here to visit my future boat. And Alberto put me here, so I have no idea what to say, apart from saying that, yeah, you work for the most beautiful group that does the most amazing boats.”

Time will tell if Leclerc ends up buying the superyacht. For now, he has a few in his fleet along with his eye-catching luxury car collection that often gets more spotlight.

Leclerc’s yacht collection

Per the same Twitter thread, Leclerc’s first boat was the 48′ Riva Dolceriva. It is the smallest of his fleet at 48 ft. The Monegasque has named it ‘Monza’, in memory of his iconic 2019 Italian GP win.

Another yacht Leclerc owns is the Riva ’66 Ribelle. It was first seen on his social media in 2022. The 26-year-old has named it ‘Sedici’ after his racing number 16 in Italian. This is the most commonly seen yacht in Leclerc’s vlogs and on his Instagram posts.

It is 66 ft long and has two MAN engines, generating a power of 1550 hp. This boosts its top speed to 37 knots and a cruising speed of 33 knots. Even the Monza has a top speed of 35 knots but has a relatively lower power output at 800 hp.