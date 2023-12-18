Red Bull’s Front End Mechanic Reveals Max Verstappen Has Been Using the Same Car Seat Since 2016

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly the most sought-after driver in Formula 1 right now. So much so that intricate details of his habits and usage are coming out now that depict how the dominant Dutch driver reached such a place. On one such occasion, Ole Schack, Red Bull’s front-end mechanic revealed that the Red Bull champ uses the same seat in his F1 car that he has been using since 2016.

Schack revealed the interesting info on the Red Bull star in Oracle Red Bull Racing’s new YouTube video. There he stated, “I think we did a seat fit the year before just because we do with every driver and he has not changed any of that since. Sits in the same chair.”

Admittedly, the mechanics need to check and change the seats of F1 drivers year after year as the physique of the drivers tends to change. However, it was the same for Verstappen, who has been using the same seat since he arrived at Red Bull in 2016.

Notably, the seat of an F1 driver is a very important part of the entire car. The mechanics need to make sure that the driver is at ease and can only concentrate on racing, not on discomfort as they have to race for hours sitting in the same position.

How was Gianpiero Lambiase’s first meeting with Max Verstappen?

Gianpiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen first met when the latter arrived at Red Bull and replaced Daniil Kvyat. From there on, the duo shared their partnership and it’s going on till now.

Despite this, the first meeting always remains special. On Lambiase’s first meet with the three-time world champion, the race engineer said, “He [Verstappen] walked in and you wouldn’t have thought that he was like 17 or 18, whatever he was at the time, he was like confident.”

“What are we doing, how long this is going to take, do we need to do this, do we need to do that? It’s like okay, I think I was more intimidated about meeting him than he was the other way around.”, added Lambiase.

On the other hand, the 26-year-old driver also mentioned how he liked the first meet with Lambiase and how it clicked instantly. It was straightforward and direct, something Verstappen appreciates.

Fast forward to 2023, the duo still shares an amicable relationship despite the on-radio rants. In the end, they all get sorted out at the end of the day and they become good to go for the next race.