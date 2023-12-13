HomeSearch

Max Verstappen Wants to Work With Gianpiero Lambiase Even If 3x Champion Leaves Red Bull

Max Verstappen’s relationship with Gianpiero Lambiase is a well-known one in the F1 fraternity. So much so that the Red Bull star now wants to have his race engineer even if he switches teams and goes away from Red Bull in the near future.

When asked what kind of people Verstappen would like to work with if he changes teams, he said someone he is familiar with. He said to Viaplay on this as per GP Blog, “If I were to go somewhere, I would of course prefer to work with the people I already have a good relationship with and have achieved things with.”

Since Lambiase is the only engineer the Dutchman has worked with in Red Bull, therefore, it is very much understandable that he would love to have GP by his side. Interestingly, the relationship between them is amicable and mutual as Lambiase also holds the three-time world champion as his close.

During the Talking Bull episode, the British-Italian engineer revealed that Verstappen is like a little brother to him. Why not when they have been working together for more than eight years now? Lambiase tied up with Verstappen right after the Dutchman arrived from Toro Rosso to replace Daniil Kvyat in 2015.

Lambiase and Verstappen’s relationship in a nutshell

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase are no doubt two of Red Bull’s brightest stars. Even though they clashed against each other at times, they were necessary ones, believes Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

He lauded Lambiase and his ability to tame Verstappen down as he also called the duo an old couple who behave like husband and wife. The Red Bull driver is known for his hot head, while his engineer knows how to tackle the former in return.

One such example was this year’s Belgian GP where Verstappen was furious after finishing Q2 in P10. He ranted on the radio and said he doesn’t give a “fu*k” about P10. Following this, Lambiase told Verstappen to set the preparation plans, fuel estimate, and tire compounds and then they’ll do it.

Verstappen had no answer to this. In the end, the Dutchman claimed the pole easily and apologized to his race engineer. Gianpiero Lambiase replying to this said that he was slowly getting used to it. All in all, Max Verstappen is very much content with having Lambiase behind him as he wanted someone straightforward.

