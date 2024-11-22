mobile app bar

Red Bull’s Las Vegas Fiasco: Team Packs the ‘Wrong Rear Wing,’ Loses Vital Speed

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Max Verstappen Red Bull , Las Vegas Grand Prix, Motorsport, Men, Formula 1, 2 Free Practice, 22 11 2024 Las Vegas Nevada | Credits: IMAGO / kolbert-press

Red Bull have struggled with their car’s performance for most of the 2024 season now. While the Sao Paulo GP got them back to winning ways, they have started the Las Vegas GP on the back foot once again. But this time, the issue is more of a logistical mistake — the team have brought the wrong specification rear wing to Las Vegas.

Per several journalists’ reports from trackside, Red Bull drivers have lost around six-tenths of a second down the straight during Thursday night’s practice sessions. AMuS also confirmed the same, stating that the rear wing they have brought is too “steep”.

So, as a countermeasure, they have to fly in another “flatter” low downforce spec rear wing from its Milton Keynes headquarters in England by Friday morning. Naturally, this won’t be ideal for Red Bull’s preparations as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have tried to hang on for dear life during FP1 and FP2.

Verstappen was fifth in FP1 but over a second off the fastest lap time set by Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, Perez was half a second further adrift of his teammate in 10th.

Their situation worsened in FP2, perhaps due to other teams turning the wick up on their performance or due to limited running due to multiple incidents on track. Verstappen was over two seconds off the ultimate pacesetter Hamilton and down in P17. Meanwhile, Perez finished 19th in the FP2 classification, 2.23 seconds off P1.

All in all, Red Bull have put themselves in a precarious situation ahead of Verstappen’s quest to secure his fourth world championship in Las Vegas. If they cannot get him in the fight at the front owing to this rear-wing fiasco, the Dutchman will have to wait until next weekend’s Qatar GP.

