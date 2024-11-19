“What Verstappens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas”: David Croft Prepares for Max’s 4th Title Win in Next Race

With F1 heading into the final triple-header of the 2024 season, Max Verstappen has placed himself perfectly to secure his fourth title. With his dominant win in Brazil, the Dutchman heads into the Las Vegas GP with a 62-point advantage over his title rival, Lando Norris.

Sky Sports F1’s David Croft is pretty confident that the #1 driver will take the accolades away on the iconic Vegas strip this weekend and already has a cheesy line ready to announce to the entire world when he does so.

That said, Croft, or Crofty as he is affectionately known in the F1 circles, isn’t too sure that Red Bull will be celebrating too much even if Verstappen wins. After the race in Vegas, F1 travels to Qatar for the very next race weekend — which will be a very quick turnaround.

Speaking about how he is going to serenade the Dutchman on his championship win, he said, “It gives me another reason to shout ‘What Verstappens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas,” on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

The equation is simple, if Verstappen outscores Norris by three points this weekend, he wins his fourth-consecutive title. With this, he would equal Sebastian Vettel’s tally of four titles.

Moreover, this world championship would be even sweeter for the Red Bull driver. After a season full of performance dips and question marks, his result at Brazil has epitomized that he has driven like a true champion and is worthy of defending his crown.

Verstappen will also win in 2025 if Red Bull get their act together

Croft has also given his predictions for next season. Despite the likes of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari and McLaren proving that they are the benchmark of the field, the 54-year-old would still bet on the 27-year-old to win his fifth championship in 2025.

That said, Croft placed a small caveat on his prediction. “[Max] deserves to be a four-time world champion. If he has got the car next year that can compete [then he] will surely be a five-time world champion.”

Looking at the Constructors’ standings this year, it looks to be a tall order for the Bulls to live up to. With the RB21 concept being an evolution of the RB20, it is clear that they will start 2025 on the back foot as compared to the likes of Ferrari and McLaren who are currently leading the way.