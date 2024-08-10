mobile app bar

Red Bull’s Upgrade Revelation Comes As Disappointing News for Max Verstappen

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Red Bull’s Upgrade Revelation Comes As Disappointing News for Max Verstappen

Credits: Imago

Red Bull introduced new upgrades to its car at the Hungarian GP weekend, and Max Verstappen hoped to regain his dominance. But things took a turn for the worse, with the Dutchman failing to crack even the top three. It put them a step back, and Helmut Marko revealed that Red Bull had started brainstorming, to try and rectify the problem soon.

However, Verstappen may not find respite in his home race in two weeks. Marko said, “I don’t think the big solution will come in Zandvoort.”

The entire team is collectively thinking about solutions to its problems. But there isn’t much the Milton-Keynes-based team can do right now.

With all work shut down for two weeks during the summer break, Red Bull can do no physical work on its car. Hence, the only option left for them is to brainstorm ideas.

Marko added, “We have to solve our problems and find out where we went wrong because the RB20 has lost its balance if you compare it to the first three races. It is difficult to estimate how long it will take us.”

Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner meanwhile, gives a more direct explanation. According to him, Red Bull doesn’t have the right operating window.

McLaren has a much wider window than Red Bull: Horner

McLaren has the entire paddock’s attention with its rapid rise back to the top. Horner for one, believes that the Woking-based outfit’s car operates within a much wider window, compared to Red Bull.

For Red Bull to get closer to McLaren on that front, Horner admits that the balance of the car needs to be fixed. It is a problem that both he and Marko highlighted, and Verstappen too has expressed his frustration regarding the same several times.

While Red Bull and its drivers wait for an upgrade package to come, the best Horner can do is listen to Verstappen. The Dutchman has been vocal about Red Bull’s issues and is asking for urgency in development, to prevent others from dethroning them.

About the author

Naman Gopal Srivastava

Naman Gopal Srivastava

linkedin-icon

Naman is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. Initially a football fanatic who worships Puyol and Leo Messi, Naman soon fell in love with the world of F1 upon reading about Jim Clarke. While the current era drivers do fascinate him, Naman still chooses to idolize Clarke and Ayrton Senna. When he is not busy watching the highlights of some of the greatest races of his idols, Naman can be found scribbling little snippets in his diary of poems or out in the town, exploring new places to eat.

Read more from Naman Gopal Srivastava

Share this article

Don’t miss these