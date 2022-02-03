F1

“Relatively similar level of performance”- Mercedes is facing a big challenge due to a time limit on the wind tunnel

"Relatively similar level of performance"- Mercedes is facing a big challenge due to a time limit on the wind tunnel
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"I came prepared for the war" - Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on his post-fight brawl after beating 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor at UFC 229
Next Article
"I know the pain when things go wrong"– Mika Hakkinen concerned with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking 'very high risks' to edge past each other
F1 Latest News
"I know the pain when things go wrong"– Mika Hakkinen concerned with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking 'very high risks' to edge past each other
“I know the pain when things go wrong”– Mika Hakkinen concerned with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton taking ‘very high risks’ to edge past each other

Mika Hakkinen thinks Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen shouldn’t go over the limit while competing…