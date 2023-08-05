Repeat of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP Drama Between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton on the Cards as F1 Makes Bold Decision

The title finale between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was so controversial that F1 decided they would stop broadcasting the team’s conversations with the FIA. However, it seems that F1 is considering bringing this back, to provide viewers with a better experience.

This move is undoubtedly bold considering what transpired in 2021. In that season, massive controversy erupted after some claimed that Red Bull pressurized the FIA into have a one-lap shootout to decide the title in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, as quoted by Sky Sports, Hamilton too stated during the final lap of the race that it was “manipulated“.

As a result of Hamilton losing the race and his eighth world title, the Mercedes team was undoubtedly furious. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff infamously shouted, “No Michael no” on the radio to the FIA, which was broadcasted to the whole world, live. The controversy that year was so great that even two years since that fateful evening on Yas Island, fans debate about it with the same enthusiasm.

However, it seems unlikely that similar chaos could take place this year because of Red Bull being so far ahead. While such drama may not take place, the fans are likely to get a greater glimpse of the controversial penalties that the FIA has handed out to drivers this season.

F1 reveals its plan to bring team radio back

According to motorsportbroadcasting.com, Formula 1 has plans of bring team radios back in “some form” in the future. The report acknowledges that while team radio played its part in the controversial 2021 season finale, it made for “compelling television“.

This is one of the main reasons why F1 is keen on bringing it back. However, the report states that there are still “no immediate plans in the pipeline to do so“. While it will be interesting to see if F1 decides to bring team radio back or not, it is fair to say that it will have several ramifications, both positive and negative.

The key benefit will undoubtedly be that it will provide fans with a more in-depth explanation of how and why the stewards make a decision. It will also showcase the kind of communication and arguments that the teams have with race control to defend their stance.

However, with more information reaching the public, it will undoubtedly lead to an increase in the amount of backlash that the race officials receive. Moreover, since the fanbases of certain drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are extremely polarized, there could also be hate messages directed towards them on social media.

These are only some of the key problems that could result with F1 broadcasting the team radios to the public once again. However, considering that there have been very few controversies this season because of Red Bull’s complete domination, it could be the perfect time for the sport to test this out once again.

Can Max Verstappen help Red Bull go unbeaten this season?

Considering that Red Bull have won all 12 races of the 2023 season so far, there is a real possibility that they could go unbeaten this year. Max Verstappen has won 10 of them while his teammate, Sergio Perez, has won the other two.

The fact that the Milton Keynes-based outfit are in a league of their own, there have rarely been any controversies this season. However, as teams such as Mercedes and McLaren edge closer to Red Bull with their upgrades, things could change in the future, with fans getting to witness closer racing leading to more action both and off the track.