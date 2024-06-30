mobile app bar

Reports Suggest Carlos Sainz Is Eyeing Frustrated Max Verstappen’s Seat “This Topic Is Not Closed Yet”

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: Imago

All is not well within the Red Bull camp, as Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen continue to be on opposing ends of the spectrum. With internal struggles making a comeback to the Austrian outfit, Carlos Sainz could be the biggest beneficiary, feels F1 journalist Sergio Rodriguez, who also spoke about Max Verstappen’s probable exit.

“I strongly believe Sainz and his entourage are patiently waiting for Verstappen’s seat in Red Bull,” Rodriguez wrote on X. “Why? Internal tensions are still there and Mercedes doors are open to the Dutch champion. This topic is not closed yet.”

Tensions between Horner and Verstappen Sr. rose once again recently. Several reports claim Horner played a role in the retired driver not taking to the track in the Legends Parade in Austria earlier this weekend. The same has given way to a tricky situation for Max, who is caught in a war between his father and his boss.

Meanwhile, people like Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff and Sainz are closely monitoring the situation, hoping for something to turn up in their favor. Since the start of the season, Wolff has been trying to bring Verstappen to Mercedes to replace an outgoing Lewis Hamilton. Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s potential departure could open Sainz’s way of getting into Red Bull.

However, things won’t be too easy, given the 3X world champion isn’t in favor of moving to Brackley. But, things could quickly change if Jos were to intervene in his son’s decision-making process. The move is more plausible because Max wasn’t against moving to Mercedes earlier this year.

Toto Wolff not ready to take no for an answer from Max Verstappen

Ahead of the Austrian GP, Max confirmed that he will continue being a Red Bull driver in 2025. Having already started work on next year’s car, the Dutch driver remains committed to the team and its future.

Playing on technicalities, Wolff pointed out how Verstappen resorted to indirect answers instead of stating anything clearly, reports GP Blog. “I don’t think he clearly said yes. But I was not there.”

Thus, Wolff continues to play the waiting game when it comes to signing Max. He has kept the door ajar in case a development were to occur in his favor. Meanwhile, work continues in Brackley to further improve their car so Mercedes can be as fast as Red Bull. Naturally, the team believes that if it has a fast car, a fast driver would have no reason to turn it down.

