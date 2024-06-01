“Roger Federer of F1” – Ex-F1 Champion Highlights the Parallels Between Charles Leclerc and the Tennis Star

Charles Leclerc’s recent victory at the Monaco Grand Prix has drawn high praise from former F1 champion Jody Scheckter, who likened the Monegasque driver to tennis legend Roger Federer. The South African, who won the title in 1979, hailed Leclerc as the “Federer of F1,” highlighting the young driver’s exceptional talent and unique style.

“When he came to the World Championship, I thought he could be the Roger Federer of Formula 1, a guy with a lot of style and talent,” Scheckter remarked in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport as quoted by Soymotor.

“At the same time, I find it incredible that such a strong driver has come from Monaco, even though I lived there for 18 years. It was something I didn’t expect.”

This moniker given to Leclerc by Scheckter highlights the elegance and talent that both athletes exude in their respective sports, setting them apart from their peers. While the comparison doesn’t make sense from an age perspective, given Federer has already retired; the 1979 champion might have foreseen Leclerc becoming as big a star as the Swiss legend.

After nearly two years without a win, the Ferrari driver secured victory on the iconic streets of his hometown, where he first began his journey into motorsport. This victory is particularly special for Leclerc, as it marked the end of a long-standing curse at his home race.

In previous years, despite getting pole position twice, he had been unable to secure the win in Monaco, a circuit where track position is extremely important.

While Scheckter believes the Mongasque driver has a bright future in Formula 1, he is particularly excited about a new partnership at the Scuderia in 2025.

Jody Scheckter looks forward to the pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Leclerc is set to team up with Lewis Hamilton. A partnership many believe will turn out to be one of the strongest driver pairing in the history of Formula 1.

Scheckter expressed his excitement about this duo, noting that the partnership could benefit Hamilton more than Ferrari. “Next year, together with Hamilton, they will form a great duo. The signing for Ferrari is better for Lewis than for the Scuderia itself, but both he and Charles are two very strong drivers, and it is a season that I really want to see,” he added.

Ferrari’s performance in 2024 has positioned them as Red Bull’s closest competitor so far. Each upgrade to their car since the summer break of 2023 has given more and more confidence to the drivers.

They now seem to have a much better understanding of the ground-effect regulations. With Leclerc and Hamilton, both championship-caliber drivers, Ferrari’s prospects look bright for the next season.