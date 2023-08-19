Romain Grosjean Snubs Motorsports Goats for One Michael Jordan Memorabilia He Wants at All Cost

Romain Grosjean is one of the most experienced athletes in motorsports, having competed in several ventures all over the world. As a result, he grew up idolizing some of the best racers. However, snubbing all the motorsport legends, Grosjean made his pick according to the Track Limits podcast and said he would go for Michael Jordan memorabilia over anything else.

Grosjean and his generation’s racers had numerous drivers to hold as their inspiration. The great Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and even Michael Schumacher were all competing at the highest level. These were the drivers Grosjean saw and learned from, growing up. However, when it comes to drawing inspiration, he had only one name in mind.

For the Frenchman, nobody had a legacy greater than Jordan’s. He joins a list of athletes and drivers from all over the world, who idolize the former Chicago Bulls star.

Romain Grosjean snubs everyone for Jordan

Grosjean was the latest guest in this week’s Track Limits podcast episode. There he spoke about the details of IndyCar and F1, where he also revealed how IndyCars are stronger than most F1 cars.

During the above-mentioned podcast, the French driver was asked about which memorabilia he currently holds or wants to hold. Answering this, he said, “A Michael Jordan T-shirt.”

Hearing this, the hosts asked if the T-shirt was going to be a normal one or a signed or autographed one. He replied, “Yes,” indicating that he wants it to be autographed. Additionally, the former Haas driver also revealed what he would have become if he wasn’t a racing driver.

Grosjean and his illustrious motorsport career

During his long racing career, Romain Grosjean spent a decade in Formula 1, raking up 181 race starts. Apart from most of the junior category series races, he also took part in 24 Hours of Le Mans and is now driving in IndyCar, in the US.

However, the 37-year-old stated that he would have become a tennis player had his racing career not taken off. He also considered switching, if he didn’t end up being very successful in the world of motorsports.

All in all, the French star is doing fairly well in IndyCar with Andretti Autosport. He claimed 212 points so far after 12 rounds of races with two podiums and is placed in the 13th position in the championship standings.