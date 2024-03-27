mobile app bar

“Roscoe Did a Poop in Front of My Door”: George Russell Guesses ‘Pre-race Tactic’ by Lewis Hamilton Against Him

Sabyasachi Biswas
Published

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell do not leave any chance of getting back at each other and the latest revelation by the former Williams driver is a fantastic example of that. Russell, during the recent Australian GP fan interaction, informed that Hamilton’s ‘son’, Roscoe, pooped in front of his F1 motorhome door. The 26-year-old jokingly judged this action of Roscoe as a pre-race tactic Hamilton wanted to use against him.

Speaking about the same, Russell said, “I think Roscoe’s quite tactical with Lewis. We were staying in Motorhomes in one of the European races last year and Roscoe did a poo in front of my door. So I don’t know if that was like pre-race tactics or what. It wasn’t appreciated.”

Roscoe is undoubtedly one of the most famous personalities in the F1 paddock. Since he is the ‘son’ of arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time, he has free access to every corner of the paddock. Moreover, Roscoe’s immense popularity often helps him to make appearances in various drivers’ social media posts.

Besides this, Roscoe is one of the most popular dogs in the world, judging by his followers on social media. He’s got over a whopping one million followers on Instagram.

That’s even more than the followers some of the current F1 drivers have on social media. As a result of his immense fan following, Hamilton revealed during the most recent fan interaction that Roscoe also has an above-average pay.

Lewis Hamilton’s son enjoys a luxurious lifestyle

Roscoe Hamilton has been living with Lewis Hamilton for almost a decade now. The ever-popular bulldog is a fan favorite and enjoys one of the most luxurious lifestyles thanks to his father. Roscoe stays in the posh areas of Los Angeles and is pampered by the Mercedes driver.

When it comes to his diet, Roscoe is vegan because of his health concerns. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton himself follows a vegan diet as he believes that such a choice of food selection has immense health benefits. As a result, the 39-year-old also often promotes the same.

