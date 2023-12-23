“Roscoe Doesn’t Travel That Far”: Sergio Perez Uses Lewis Hamilton’s Dog to Legitimize Max Verstappen’s Verdict on Pets

Max Verstappen is of the firm belief that cats are easier to handle than dogs as pets due to the former requiring lesser care and attention than the latter. His teammate, Sergio Perez sided with the three-time world champion whilst revealing the travel plans of Lewis Hamilton‘s dog, Roscoe.

Advertisement

While reacting to a tweet about Roscoe posted by Perez, Verstappen wondered whether that particular picture of Roscoe was taken during one of their outings in Albert Park, Melbourne. To this, Perez quickly retorted, “No, Roscoe doesn’t travel that far.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SChecoPerez/status/616589130844106752?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The duo were reacting to “Old driver Tweets” for a video posted by Red Bull on their official YouTube channel. The tweet put out by Checo showed Roscoe jumping into Perez’s car with the Mexican captioning the tweet, “@lewishamilton say good bye to Roscoe jaja!”

This made Verstappen think out loud about where the picture could have been taken. Verstappen’s affirmations about how cumbersome dogs are to maintain as pets was hilariously backed by Perez. Verstappen, naturally, prefers cats over dogs Hence, it should not come as a surprise that he has two of his own! Verstappen owns two Bengal cats named, Jimmy and Sassy.

Lewis Hamilton puts in the work to care after Roscoe

It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is very fond of his dog, Roscoe, who is an adorable bulldog. Despite this, Hamilton isn’t able to spend much time with his beloved pet due to his hectic schedule and Roscoe’s restricted travelling schedule.

In a recent video, Hamilton revealed Roscoe’s favorite destination. As it turns out “Roscoe loves Los Angeles.” While the weather in LA is perfect for Roscoe, Hamilton also revealed how much Roscoe loves the beaches.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/diogo2707/status/1733851517042516273?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another aspect that Hamilton has to be wary about is the dog-sitting arrangements he has to make for Roscoe. While Hamilton cannot make Roscoe travel the globe with him in pursuance of his F1 duties, the 7x champion cannot also leave him all alone. Hence, he has to often make arrangements with his family to take care of Roscoe while he is away.

Hamilton has tried his best to ensure that Roscoe lives the best life possible. The Mercedes ace has himself turned to a Vegan diet and has ensured that Roscoe does, too.