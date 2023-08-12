“Gets Therapy Every Week”: Lewis Hamilton Opens Up on Elite Lifestyle of $25,000 Earning Roscoe

There’s hardly a doubt about Roscoe Hamilton being a supremely famous pet. So much so that the little guy through his famed appearance earns a staggering $25,000 a month! And not only that, Roscoe, interestingly also has a luxury lifestyle as revealed by proud dog dad Lewis Hamilton according to the This Kid Can Game YouTube channel. Hamilton revealed all about this during this year’s British Grand Prix.

The famed Bulldog now has over 882,000 followers on Instagram and is surely one of the most renowned pets in the world. Given how famous he is, Hamilton’s ‘baby’ gets numerous endorsements all year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SirLewisUpdates/status/1687899220093931520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Through his enormous following on Instagram, Roscoe easily earns over $25,000 a month now. With that said he also has his dad, who is a seven-time F1 world champion with a net worth of $285 million. And that certainly makes the pet one of the most privileged dogs in the world.

Lewis Hamilton explains the lavish life Roscoe Hamilton has

During this year’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Hamilton was asked about his son, Roscoe. There he informed the crowd about his pet’s luxury lifestyle. A lifestyle that is so elite that only a few can afford.

Talking about this, Hamilton stated that he is one of the most pampered dogs in the world. “He gets acupuncture, I don’t know the guy gets therapy every week, He’s got a good doctor and good support system back home. Almost better than mine.”

Interestingly, Roscoe’s celebrity profile also got him a chance in the movie with Brad Pitt. The $140 million film named Apex that the Mercedes driver is co-producing.

Roscoe gets his movie chance for being hugely famous

Ever since the movie Apex has been announced, there were speculations if Lewis Hamilton will be in the movie alongside Pitt or not. But the speculations may go on as they like, Roscoe will surely be in the movie.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvsVRFQJnJH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

According to the YouTube video, Hamilton hinted that his son will have a cameo in the movie he is producing alongside the Hollywood actor. And all of this was possible due to Roscoe’s enormous celebrity profile.

Apart from the upcoming big screen boost, Roscoe is only getting famous day by day. With each paddock appearance he makes and all the love he gets from the other F1 drivers and fans alike, it is only adding to his net worth.