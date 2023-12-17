Ferrari Boss Admits Confusion over Renewing Drivers’ Contract after ‘Challenging’ Season

The rumors about Charles Leclerc’s contract extension at Ferrari have become a never-ending saga. Team boss Fred Vasseur recently put them to rest by giving a tentative timeline of the announcement. He also gave a reason for the delay, which apparently spirals down to some ‘confusion‘.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Motorsport.com, Vasseur said, “We met and started discussions, but we’re a little confused. I don’t consider it a problem at all. We will make a decision soon.”

The contracts of both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz will run out by the end of 2024. Referring to the time available, Vasseur assured a final decision would be taken after thorough discussions.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanaticsFerrari/status/1736316882800505332?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Without pointing to any date, he dropped a hint of an announcement in August, referring to Mercedes doing the same in 2023 with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The Frenchman then also addressed the unfulfilled promise he made in 2023.

Earlier in the year, he had promised to finalize a decision on the drivers’ contract situation by the end of the year. However, owing to the ‘confusion‘, honoring that commitment wouldn’t be possible. Ferrari started off the season with plaguing issues that raised doubts over their ability to bounce back.

However, towards the second half of the season, not only did they secure a win courtesy of Sainz, but they also secured a couple of pole positions thanks to Leclerc. Since the Monegasque had such a redemption, there were also rumors that Ferrari were offering him a mega contract.

The ongoing speculations over Ferrari drivers’ contract renewal

Earlier this month, Ferrari chairman John Elkann claimed both drivers “will stay with us”. By that time, Italian media houses were already running speculative stories on Charles Leclerc’s contract and Carlos Sainz’s rumored negotiations with the team.

Advertisement

The Monegasque was rumored to have reached an agreement to a five-year deal that would tie him with the Prancing Horse until 2029. As per Gazzetta dello Sport’s report, the said deal was worth €50 million ($54.54 million).

Sainz’s contract, on the other hand, was still under negotiations. One of the conditions the Spaniard is reportedly pushing for is a two-year extension that will keep him with Ferrari until the end of 2026.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FanaticsFerrari/status/1730914482593952212?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This demand does not come as a surprise given the rumors of Sainz’s links with Audi. The German automaker intends to join the grid in partnership with Sauber in 2026.

On the other hand, Leclerc seems committed to Ferrari. The Monegasque has time and again cited his love for the Italian outfit and has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving the team despite all their struggles.