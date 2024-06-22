Max Verstappen’s Euro Cup Screening Gets Special Boost

F1 drivers are also fans of sports that don’t include a racing track, and soccer is perhaps the one that most have in common. With the 2024 Euros underway, drivers are equally invested in the tournament as they are in F1 action. With Max Verstappen’s team Netherlands taking on France on Friday, the 26-year-old received a special boost from the Dutch national team.

A customized Netherlands home jersey was sent Verstappen’s way ahead of kick-off. The jersey had Verstappen’s name on the back, along with the #1 which he uses while racing.

max got a customized dutch shirt to support the netherlands during euros!!!!!!! thats so cool pic.twitter.com/zAeayxdNx8 — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 21, 2024

Adding to the Euros fever was Frenchman Pierre Gasly. The two were spotted in the paddock together, and were asked about the match between their respective countries. Gasly suggested France would win 2-1, whereas Verstappen predicted a similar scoreline, but in The Netherlands’ favor. He was even ready to let France score one in the first half, just to see the Orange team come back in the second.

“2-1 for me!” as if max is on the team LOL cute pic.twitter.com/ZbKQ1i1VAG — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 21, 2024

However, both their predictions were wrong. The game ended 0-0, with both France and The Netherlands taking home a point each.

Verstappen is a huge soccer fan, and supports local club PSV Eindhoven. He has met some of the biggest stars in the sport over the years, including the Dutch National Team captain Virgil van Dijk ahead of the recently concluded Monaco GP.

Verstappen was once asked to choose between watching a soccer match or go on a movie night with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. To many, the answer would be simple, but the Red Bull driver just couldn’t choose.

“The Champions League usually starts at nine o’clock or so. We can then see that film around 11, 11.30. We can just combine it,” he said as per GP Blog.

Jos Verstappen is the reason why Max Verstappen supports PSV

Soccer fans often start supporting a club because of who their parents or members of the family support. Carlos Sainz, for example, supports Real Madrid because of his dad. Sainz Sr., in fact, is an honorary member of club, which explains the connection.

Similarly, Verstappen supports PSV because of his father Jos Verstappen. The 26-year-old revealed how when he was a kid, Philips would sponsor his dad. The same company had ties to PSV Eindhoven, because of which the father-son duo would travel to matches very often.

He developed a sense of belongingness and became a fan of the Dutch team. However, unlike Sainz, Verstappen rarely puts up social media posts in support of PSV.