Lando Norris Kiss With Rumored GF Magui Corceiro Caught on Netflix Cameras in Title Win Celebrations

Drive to Survive didn’t become a worldwide phenomenon just for fans to relive the moments that made the season exciting on track. Its extensive coverage of behind-the-scenes moments—whether planned, scripted, or not—has made it what it is today. At times, the show even offers a glimpse into the personal lives of drivers and team principals.

With the release of Season 7 on Friday, Lando Norris found himself in the spotlight for that very reason. The topic at hand? His rumored girlfriend—whom Netflix may have just confirmed.

From an F1 perspective, 2024 was Norris’ most successful season to date. While mistakes cost him the Drivers’ title, his four wins played a crucial role in securing McLaren’s first Constructors’ Championship since 1998. To celebrate the occasion, Norris kissed Magui Corceiro—a moment captured by Drive to Survive cameras—at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Corceiro has been spotted with Norris several times since 2023, months after the Briton broke up with Luisinha Oliveira. Neither has confirmed the relationship to date, but after that scene, they probably don’t need to.

Norris kissed Corceiro on the cheek while holding the race-winner’s trophy in his hand.

Norris was last pictured kissing the Portuguese model during a vacation in Ibiza last year, but that was a paparazzi shot—not one they intended to share with the world. With Norris still not publicly declaring her as his girlfriend, he will likely face more questions about his love life in the coming weeks.

Norris’ outings with Corceiro

Oliveira was Norris’ last publicly announced girlfriend. However, the relationship lasted barely a year, with the duo parting ways amicably and remaining good friends. Since then, Oliveira has been dating Portuguese actor Jose Condessa.

Norris, meanwhile, was first spotted with Corceiro at the 2023 Monaco GP, and she has since become a regular presence in the paddock. McLaren frequently hosts her, as does their sponsor, Hilton Hotels.

Norris also enjoys the occasional car ride with Corceiro, having been spotted driving around Monaco with her multiple times. Just last year, he was seen on a double date with his sister and her partner in the Principality.

Now, Corceiro has stepped into the mainstream spotlight with her brief but notable appearance on Drive to Survive.