“Run as Fast as You Can Away From That Woman”: Lewis Hamilton Foresee Kim Kardashian’s Curse Preventing Mercedes Star From Winning His Eighth World Championship

Lewis Hamilton is spending his break in between F1 races doing what he loves. The seven-time world champion is in Paris, attending a Louis Vuitton event where he came across several celebrities. One of these celebrities was Kim Kardashian, who was spotted chatting with Hamilton. Looking at this, a huge portion of Hamilton’s fanbase pleaded with him to run away from Kardashian, who has become infamous in recent weeks for bringing bad luck to sports teams and stars.

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous personalities in the world. However, of late, her name became very common among sports fans and in particular, soccer fans. Just weeks after she put on an Arsenal jersey to support the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium during a match, they ended up losing the league title to Manchester City. UEFA Europa League finalists AS Roma suffered the same fate when the 42-year-old was seen wearing a Giallorossi jersey.

Now that Hamilton fans have seen him speak to Kim Kardashian, they too are wondering if misfortune will fall upon the Mercedes star. They took to Twitter, to share some hilarious and eye-catching reactions about the same.

Fans ask Lewis Hamilton to run away from Kim Kardashian

Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having last won the world championship back in 2020. The following year, he lost it in heartbreaking fashion following which, Mercedes’ performance deteriorated. Since then, he has been biding his time, as he patiently waits to get his hands on another world championship.

After seeing Hamilton and Kardashian meet up, a fan got worried this championship will never fall in Hamilton’s hands unless he ran away from her.

“My advice to Lewis: Run as fast as you can away from that woman if you want to be a 9th world champion,” Abdoulzye wrote.

Another fan wrote, “The Kardashian curse is the last thing we need.”

An account which goes by the name ‘So Very Tired’ meanwhile, just asked Hamilton to run away.

Last thing Hamilton needs is a Kardashian Curse

Hamilton has been a seven-time world champion since 2020. But for a competitor as hungry as him, that is definitely not enough. Hamilton wants to win his eighth world title before he retires. Considering the fact that he is 38 years old, he may not have a lot of years ahead of him.

The Kardashian curse is a joke that started among fans on social media, similar to the Darke curse that originated a few years ago. However, bad luck is the last thing Hamilton needs.

In news related to the 2023 season, however, things are finally beginning to look bright for Hamilton and Mercedes. After their slow start to the season, their Monaco upgrades have started to pay dividends, and Hamilton is finally closing the gap to the top.