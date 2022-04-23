“Maybe we’re seeing the stress get to him a little bit” – Nico Rosberg fears Carlos Sainz is feeling pressured despite Ferrari contract extension

Nico Rosberg thinks Carlos Sainz is struggling to handle pressure in Ferrari to race for victories despite contract extension.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has not had a very impressive start to the 2022 season as he retired from the race in Australia and then hit the barriers in the qualifying in Imola.

Former F1 driver, Nico Rosberg believes Sainz is struggling to handle pressure at Ferrari despite signing a two-year contract extension with the Scuderia.

Carlos Sainz is NOT just a seat warmer. He is SO much better than that. He is capable of winning races and championships in that Ferrari. Just give him time, and he will prove you all wrong. pic.twitter.com/gcId7liUyn — oshillex 🐝 ➐ (@oshillex) April 19, 2022

The Spanish driver has been unable to outqualify his younger teammate. As he continues to struggle with his car, his teammate Charles Leclerc has risen up to the top with 71 points in his bag.

Leclerc has been constantly lining up at the top with the sole focus to win the championship and beating defending champion Max Verstappen. The Monegasque driver took P2 in the qualifying in Imola while Sainz will start 10th for Saturday’s Sprint race.

Carlos Sainz is feeling pressured

Currently, the gap between Sainz and Leclerc stands at 38 points after three race weekends in 2022.

Rosberg who himself has faced inter-team battles during his stint in the Formula 1 thinks that the pressure of performing for Ferrari may be proving all too much.

“I think we need to see the situation here is that maybe the pressure is getting to him a little bit,” said Rosberg, speaking to Sky Sports F1.

“Being in a Ferrari and fighting for race wins and championships all of a sudden is the ultimate pressure situation in Formula 1 – it doesn’t get tougher than that really, mentally.”

“Maybe we’re seeing him having some difficulties with adjusting to that situation, especially having Leclerc [as his teammate], who is on fire at the moment and is performing so incredibly well.”

