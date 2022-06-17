“It just backfired” – F1 Twitter reacts as FIA’s technical directive is poised to make things worse for Mercedes

The FIA issued a new technical directive to limit porpoising and it is not exactly in favour of Mercedes rather it’s bad news for the team.

Since the beginning of the 2022 season, several cars on the track have been facing the issue of porpoising. One team that has been most affected by the phenomenon is Mercedes.

Initially, it was only Mercedes drivers and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz who had complained about the porpoising. But after the race in Baku, several drivers started to voice their concerns regarding the effect. The drivers were worried about their long-term health.

Pierre Gasly said he didn’t want to be using a cane when he was 30. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo said the “shaking of the brain and the spine” cannot be good for a driver.

Lewis Hamilton also complained about severe pain in his back and was seen struggling to get out of his car in Baku. Following this, the Brackley-based team urged the FIA to step in and make some changes in the rules so as to help the drivers.

The FIA has now issued a technical directive which will see them implement a “quantitative limit for an acceptable level of vertical oscillations.” Any team that will exceed this, most likely Mercedes, will have to raise their ride height to protect the drivers.

Raising the ride height will cost the team downforce and pace and Mercedes is expected to be hit in the worst way.

F1 Twitter says it has backfired for Mercedes

F1 Twitter has come up with hilarious comments about how it has backfired for Mercedes. While there are some fans who think that the governing body is biased to bring up such a directive.

Mercedes: ‘CHANGE PORPOISING!!’ FIA: ‘ok’ Mercedes: ‘wait not like that’ — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 17, 2022

Toto when Toto when

he hears he reads

FIA are the Technical

stepping in: Directive: pic.twitter.com/NL2ceHyi7n — farmularwown (@ESN_F1) June 16, 2022

Most boring season ever it’s just a procession every race, so much for close racing that was promised. — jjams67 (@jlund76) June 17, 2022

They literally stepped in at the request of Mercedes lmao. It just backfired. — Maxellent #1 🇳🇱 (@MaximalSuperMax) June 17, 2022

