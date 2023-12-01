Charles Leclerc’s Recent Social Media Activity Hints at Hidden Frustrations With Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has had quite a bittersweet season with Ferrari in 2023. After starting poorly, the Monegasque managed to improve as the season progressed, claiming it to be a season of two halves. He mentioned that the Japanese GP was the turning point for him in 2023, as he found the car quite easy to drive after that.

Before the Japanese GP, both of the Ferrari drivers were facing immense problems trying to maneuver the car through high-speed corners. The aero ‘peakiness’ of the SF23 made it almost impossible to be competitive on low downforce circuits.

Leclerc explained that the team has worked hard throughout the season to improve the consistency of the car. The Ferrari golden boy said as quoted by Racing News 365, “I like quite a lot to have an oversteery car and a strong front, which in the first part of the season I couldn’t quite do that.”

However, a recent post on X liked by Leclerc has set off quite a lot of public discussion and speculation. The post talks about how F1 drivers often hide their opinions about their cars during the pre-season testing, and then go on to say after the season that they knew that the car wasn’t up to the mark right from the start.

And even if the drivers do realize that at the start of the season, they do not want to say it out loud and ruin the morale of the team, or show it in a bad light. Leclerc liking the said post can be a subtle dig at the Scuderia, whose cars haven’t been up to the mark.

Fans react to Charles Leclerc’s reaction on social media

Fans soon filled the internet by reacting to Leclerc’s social media activity. X user syd chipped in with a video of Leclerc looking extremely frustrated at the 2023 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Another fan commented that they would be extremely shocked if Leclerc followed the post and announced at the start of the 2024 season that it is too early for him to judge the Ferrari.

X user Blissful also posted Leclerc’s video of the 2023 test and said that they hope it isn’t the same case in 2024 as well.

Time will tell if Ferrari can avoid another frustrating year for Leclerc in 3 months. With 2024 being the last year of his ongoing contract, the Italian team needs to deliver a winning car and change the narrative to retain the Monegasque driver.