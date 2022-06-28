Lewis Hamilton sends cheeky reply to fan who asked him to call Nelson Piquet out on Twitter

Nelson Piquet’s racist comments on Lewis Hamilton have resurfaced, and has left the entire F1 community shocked and upset.

Piquet, who is a three-time F1 Champion and one of the most legendary figures of the sport, made these discriminatory comments during a podcast back in November.

In it, he referred to Hamilton using a racial slur, while describing his Silverstone accident with Max Verstappen. Now that these comments have gone viral, the entire community is denouncing the Brazilian former driver, including F1 teams and figures in the sport.

Fans too have taken a stand, and defended the seven-time World Champion on social media. One such fan posted a Tweet, which went so viral that even Hamilton himself replied to it.

“What if Lewis Hamilton just tweeted ‘Who the f*ck is Nelson Piquet?’ then closed twitter”, the Tweet read. The Mercedes driver quoted the Tweet and replied, “Imagine.” This was a clear message to Piquet, who is yet to say something in his defense.

Red Bull Racing won’t publicly defend Lewis Hamilton

The FIA, F1, Mercedes and even Ferrari have publicly defended Hamilton after Piquet’s comments. Fans were also eager to see Red Bull’s reaction to the same.

However, they were disappointed to learn that the Austrian outfit won’t be commenting on the matter. F1 journalist Chris Medland revealed on his Twitter account, that they had no intention of doing so either.

“Have been at Red Bull this morning,” he said. “But the team says it won’t be issuing a statement on Piquet’s comments.”

Red Bull have been under fire recently, after their junior driver Juri Vips was caught using racial slurs in a live stream. For that incident however, they reacted quickly and suspended him from his daily duties with immediate effect.

However, fans are still angered at the fact that a team with a platform and reach as big as Red Bull’s is choosing to not take a stand against racism in the sport.

