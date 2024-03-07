Saudi Arabian GP FP1 Results: Max Verstappen Tops Fernando Alonso

Max Verstappen topped the timing charts of the first free practice session of the Saudi Arabian GP with a 1:29.659. He registered 23 laps and was +0.186s quicker than second-placed Fernando Alonso. Behind the duo, Sergio Perez clocked the third fastest lap and was +0.209s slower than his Red Bull teammate.
Further down, George Russell set the fourth-fastest time with a 1:29.939. He was almost a tenth quicker than fifth-placed Charles Leclerc, who was over a tenth faster than Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz.
Behind the Ferrari duo, Lando Norris registered the seventh fastest time with a 1:30.231. He was quicker than eighth-placed Lewis Hamilton by just 0.005s. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll (1:30.580) and Alex Albon (1:30.747) rounded up the top 10.
Saudi Arabian GP FP1 Results
|Drivers
|Team
|Time
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.659
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.186s
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|+0.209s
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.280s
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.371s
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.505s
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.572s
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.577s
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.921s
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.088s