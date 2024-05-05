Bodybuilding Icon Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils How a Natural Supplement Can Boost the Recovery Process by Decreasing Soreness

Gym enthusiasts often go for a more traditional workout approach but will get the most out of it only if they push themselves to the maximum. However, because of the delay in the recuperation process, this push may result in significant soreness in the individual’s body. Arnold Schwarzenegger, in his newsletter, has indicated that coenzyme Q10 (Co-Q10) can help with hypertrophy, which is a natural process that occurs after a workout.

Muscle hypertrophy is the recovery process that occurs following any type of training or physical stress that the body experiences. It typically restores the wear and tear on the muscles, allowing them to grow larger. This procedure promotes muscle growth and is the most important for any bodybuilder.

However, soreness can cause the process to be delayed because the individual may be unable to continue working out. Schwarzenegger emphasizes a new study that recommends a natural antioxidant contained in the human body as a help in recovery:

“A new study found that coenzyme Q10 (Co-Q10) might help you bounce back quicker from your hardest workouts.”

Co-Q10, a naturally occurring molecule in the human body, aids in the conversion of food into energy. Studies show that antioxidants fight free radicals, which can harm cell membranes, alter DNA, and trigger cell death.

The Austrian Oak discovered that the study dramatically improved three separate biomarkers of muscle injury, as he states:

“Your body naturally produces Co-Q10, and research suggests that supplemented Co-Q10 could help fuel your natural antioxidant production. This might be why it helps reduce muscle damage and inflammation.”

After highlighting all of the supplement’s benefits, Schwarzenegger expresses concern. Although he may have recommended it, the natural recuperation process remains the best option. Good nutrition, hydration, movement, and sleep will always be the most crucial requirements for a successful recovery.

If the natural process fails, he recommends that his ‘village’ members seek the supplement, which contains anything from 100 to 300 mg of Co-Q10 each day. As sleep is a natural process that leads to healing, the Austrian Oak has previously advocated various strategies to help with it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger suggests sleeping on cool mattresses for a faster recovery

When going to bed, an individual may prefer to sleep on the warmer side since it feels more comfortable. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger stated in his newsletter that sleeping on the cooler side improves overall sleep quality. Participants in this study demonstrated that sleeping on the colder side had numerous benefits.

Among these positive aspects, REM sleep is an important component of any rest method because it allows a person to enter a deep dream, which improves cognitive well-being. Schwarzenegger recommended that his ‘village’ members keep their mattresses between 60 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit. If a person does not have a temperature-controlled mattress, they can just choose a dark setting, which will significantly lower the temperature in their room.