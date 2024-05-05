“We’re Kind Of Built To Beat Them”: Bengals’ Joe Burrow Upbeat On NFL Rivalry With The Kansas City Chiefs

Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) paces the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Syndication: The Enquirer

The NFL is full of rivalries and one of the biggest ones this generation is the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs vs the Joe Burrow-led Bengals. Although Burrow has yet to win a Super Bowl, his skill as a QB is almost unmatched, and he is not one to shy away from a showdown with Mahomes. In fact, the quarterback made his fighting spirit quite evident through a recent statement on the New Heights Podcast.

The Kelce brothers recently welcomed Joe Burrow, his teammate Orlando Brown Jr., and Cardinals QB Desmond Ridder, on the New Heights podcast. While the players initially discussed different aspects of the NFL, the conversation soon turned to the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry.

Although the teams have always competed to be the best in the AFC, the Chiefs have reigned supreme to date. While speaking to Burrow, the Kelce brothers spoke about how the rivalry has fostered some brilliant talent among the two teams. To this, Burrow had an interesting answer, as he said,

“I think we both work really hard at what we do. They have great players we have great players I think we match up pretty well with them. We’re kind of built to beat them.”



The Bengals QB made it clear that his team is perfectly built to counteract the kind of offense and defense the Chiefs have. Burrow also mentioned how he is always excited to clash with Mahomes on the field. While Burrow’s take made his confidence quite evident, Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. also had interesting points to make about the rivalry.

Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. on Joe Burrow and Bengals vs the Chiefs

Burrow wasn’t the only one to speak about the Chiefs-Bengals rivalry, as Travis Kelce personally claimed that he loved playing against the Bengals. He appreciated his rivals and mentioned that they have one of the most accomplished defensive squads ever. Furthermore, Kelce also claimed to love the footballing culture the Bengals promote, saying

“I enjoy it because I love going up against the best man and obviously the Bengals man. You guys got great f*****g coaches great players.”

Travis Kelce’s appreciation for the Bengals is well-placed. They have always showcased themselves as a football-first organization, keeping the game in their mind while performing on the gridiron. This spirit of the game is visible to an opponent, and it certainly is to players within the organization.

On the other hand, Orlando Brown Jr. approached the topic as a former Chiefs player and paid his respects to both teams. He mentioned how both the Chiefs and the Bengals are fierce in their drive and beyond competitive.

On top of it, Brown also appreciated both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow. As someone who has played with both QBs, especially at such an important position, the tackle is bound to be familiar with the inner workings of the QB’s styles of play.

In a nutshell, both the Chiefs and Bengals have the utmost respect for each other and cannot wait to clash on the gridiron. Hence, it remains to be seen how the upcoming season will help take this rivalry forward.