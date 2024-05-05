Pierre Gasly’s GF Kika Joins Dua Lipa to Endorse $5 Billion Fashion Mogul’s $195 Perfume

Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika Gomes recently took to her social media account to post a series of photos promoting Yves Saint Laurent’s (YSL) Libre Eau Da Parfurm. Notably, Pop sensation Dua Lipa is also one of the ambassadors of the brand, which is valued at $5 billion.

Per YSL’s official website, the Libre Parfum is a bold and floral fragrance made for women. It is for those who are “breaking boundaries and paving their own way.”

The design of the bottle itself is unique, with YSL describing it as “an oversize golden cassandre logotype freely bent & nailed into the glass like a jewel.”

A 0.33 oz (10 ml) bottle of the perfume costs $35, while 1 oz (30 ml) sets one back $95. The most expensive packaging comes in the form of a 5 oz (150 ml) bottle that costs $195. There are interest-free installment plans also available for customers to choose from.

Kika Gomes’ Instagram post saw her pose with the YSL Libre’s bottle alongside the caption, “Define freedom on your terms.” She added, “Bold, Unmistakable, liberated,” alongside a few hashtags to complete the post.

Notably, the luxury brand has French heritage, like Gomes’ boyfriend, Pierre Gasly himself. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has been running a campaign for the fragrance for years now and has often talked about it in her interviews.

Dua Lipa has been using the fragrance from long before Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend chimed in

Appearing in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2022, Dua Lipa detailed what her perfume routine was like. She spoke about her choice, what fragrances she likes and gave a special shoutout to YSL’s Libre.

The singer-songwriter revealed how it translated to freedom and how it is something women “really need”.

“For me, it’s important to use my platform to amplify voices in whatever way I can so we can all have a place in society. Just as we feel we’re moving forward, we’re also taking a lot of steps back, and that’s a scary thing.”

Dua Lipa also admitted that she isn’t a very big fan of sweet fragrance. She is inclined towards a woody floral balance, as it reminds her of her hometown (London).

So far, Pierre Gasly himself hasn’t commented or shared any promotional material related to his girlfriend’s latest venture. With F1 drivers having sponsors of their own, it is unlikely that he will, but for Kika Gomes, being associated with a product endorsed by Dua Lipa is a huge moment.