“Mercedes should go after Vettel as Hamilton replacement”– Schumacher mentions former Ferrari driver as replacement for Lewis Hamilton amidst retirement rumours

Ralf Schumacher says that former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel would be a great fit if Lewis Hamilton decides to retire.

There has been a lot of speculation with the FIA investigation into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Following this, reports have been coming out that Hamilton may take his exit ahead of the results.

Schumacher cites Vettel’s experience and familiarity with the Mercedes setup as reasons to make a move plausible. “He has the experience, and he still has the speed, but above all, he knows the car and the Mercedes engine.”

“I think the Aston Martin project is very similar to the Mercedes one. Szafnauer’s farewell might not be ideal for Sebastian; I think he and Szafnaeur were on very good terms. He wants to win races. He showed that too.”

There has been a recent restructuring at Aston Martin. Otmar Szafnauer, who was close to Vettel has departed. Aston Martin struggles this season may see him looking for a more competitive car.

This is all still speculative, and there’s no certainty Hamilton has plans to give up his seat, as Schumacher himself admits. “Lewis Hamilton has not left,” he said. “And Toto Wolff has some other talents up his sleeve.”

Mercedes have other replacements lined up in case Lewis Hamilton pulls out

The absence from his usual online presence has led many to believe he’s calling it quits. Following this, Mercedes have pragmatically looked for an experienced driver on the grid to pair up with Russel.

While we wait for the new #F1 season to start, let’s take a look back at one of the most heart-warming days off-track from last year: our day trip out with @LewisHamilton‘s Engineering School and @MercedesAMGF1📚#ShareUBS pic.twitter.com/aYCJ5FX4Xj — UBS Formula 1 (@UBSf1) January 14, 2022

Ivan Belikov, an “Autosport Russia” journalist, reports that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon may be given the seat.

Ocon was a former Mercedes reserve driver. As such, he is familiar with the setup. Along with which Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff represents him.

