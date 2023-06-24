Sebastian Vettel Dabbles in Brain Surgery After High-Speed Life in F1: “Looking for a New Job Anyway”

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of last season as arguably one of the greatest drivers of this generation. Since retiring from the sport, the German has stuck to his promise by taking part in several sustainable activities.

Vettel is now an investor in the sustainable sports drink brand, BACX, and along with this, he also has several other sponsorships to his name in this space. Alongside these initiatives, the former world champion has also taken part in several others, and the details about all of them are available on his website: sebastianvettel.de.

And now it seems that Vettel is taking part in an entirely new challenge. The 35-year-old took up the role of a neurosurgeon for a day.

He took up an internship under the guidance of the head of neurosurgery at the Municipal Hospital, Uwe Spetzer. Spetzer gave Vettel a glimpse of what brain surgery looks like by using a lifelike model of a brain made of silicone.

Sebastian Vettel reveals he received an invitation he could not refuse

In a conversation with bnn.de, Sebastian Vettel expressed his delight in taking part in this internship. The former German F1 driver said, “Overall, I’m very interested in a great many things“.

Since he is excited about learning new things, Vettel stated that he accepted the invitation of Uwe Spetzer without any hesitation. When asked if he would like to be a brain surgeon, Vettel joked, “I’m looking for a new job anyway“.

However, it is pertinent to note that the job of a neurosurgeon is far from easy, as it requires courage and great care. After having a look at what the job entailed, there was a great amount of tension between Vettel and the other trainees present in the room. However, Spetzer reassured them by stating, “If you can watch Grey’s Anatomy, you can take it“.

After getting a glimpse of what brain surgery is about, Vettel joked about how he would need to prepare for the same if he decided to take up this job. “The craft is of course very, very exciting. But I’d have to sit on the school bench and learn for too long,” he explained with a laugh.

Vettel will next reunite with Red Bull at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit

Sebastian Vettel will next reunite with Red Bull for an event at the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit. The German will drive his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 on September 9 this year.

Since this event is a demonstration of better sustainability in F1 for the future, the RB7 will be powered by E-fuels. And with Vettel himself emphasizing the importance of taking up more sustainable options, there was no better driver than him to take part in this demonstration.

Speaking of the same, Vettel said (as quoted by formula1.com), “Motorsport is my passion. It’s vital to me to demonstrate that racing cars can perform equally well and rapidly on synthetic, such as CO2-neutral fuel. This is no longer a future concept; it’s happening right now“.

Alongside Vettel, his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo will also take part in the event. The Australian will drive a lap around the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit in a Red Bull RB8.