Ferrari Has Found a Breakthrough to Enter the 2024 Season Stronger and Compete With Red Bull

The pre-season chatter on F1 cars is officially underway. The news coming out from Maranello suggests major inroads cracked by Ferrari engineers that may help the team compete against Red Bull. This includes an update on their 2024 car’s weight which suggests the 676 will be at least 13 pounds (6 kg) lighter than the previous year’s car. For reference, the SF-23, Ferrari’s 2023 car, was as much above the minimum weight limit of 1759 pounds (798 kg).

As per Motorsport.com, the reduced weight will help shave down some sizeable tenths in pace. The publication suggests a reduction of 10 kilos (22 pounds) results in about three-tenths of the second improvement on a track like Barcelona. Moreover, the progress will also help the Maranello-based outfit manage their tire degradation better.

The progress is directly related to the revamp job Ferrari has taken up. Recently, team principal Frederic Vasseur suggested a 95 percent overhaul from the SF23 to the 2024 car. The figure suggests the use of brand-new components.

The cut down of the yet-to-be-unveiled car comes in the form of some radical changes. Those include a narrower gearbox. That, in turn, will free up space for a larger diffuser. The hybrid energy system will house a battery that has reportedly come close to the minimum weight threshold.

Ferrari taking the Red Bull route

Adrian Newey & team have undoubtedly managed to turn the ground-effect era into the Red Bull era. If the 2022 season wasn’t suggestive of it, 2023 certainly was as the Milton Keynes outfit registered 21 race wins out of 22. Their dominance saw almost every team tilt their development project to the RB19 in some way or the other in 2023.

For Ferrari’s 2024 car, reports from Italian media suggested a complete Red Bull-inspired concept evolution. The Austrian team successfully managed to field a car that was at the minimum weight requirement right from the start of 2023. Ferrari’s efforts in the same direction could help them gain an edge over its rivals as well.

Some unconfirmed reports revealed a major breakthrough in gaining some extra horsepower from the engine. If that performance inclines with the lighter chassis, Red Bull could face some serious competition earlier than expected.

Other contenders are keen to grab the challenger’s position, though. McLaren displayed immense potential with their progress throughout 2023. By the end of the season, the Woking-based outfit managed to position itself as the second fastest on multiple occasions. Seeking inspiration from the same and looking to keep the momentum going, the Papaya team has set some ambitious goals for itself for the upcoming season.