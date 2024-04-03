Sebastian Vettel Hilariously Blames Mercedes for Altering Lewis Hamilton and His Career

Lewis Hamilton has arguably had one of the best partnerships in F1 history with Mercedes over the past decade. The Briton won six of his seven championships with the Silver Arrows, thereby moving past the five Michael Schumacher won with a single team (Ferrari) from 2000 to 2004. Without the help of Mercedes, Hamilton perhaps may have never had the opportunity to establish himself as one of the greatest drivers of all time. Sebastian Vettel discussed about the same in a recent interview, and in the process hilariously also blamed the Silver Arrows for not having the opportunity to achieve greater success himself.

“It is a team sport and I think someone like Lewis has said that over and over again, thanking the team around him. I think without Mercedes, Lewis’ career would have been very different,” said Vettel, in an interview with Sky Sports. The German former driver then ended his remarks by adding with a laugh, “Mine too, but that’s how it goes.”

For long, Vettel has been one of the only championship contenders against Hamilton. Vettel and Hamilton dominated the 2010s as they won nine of the 10 titles between 2011 and 2020 (Nico Rosberg won in 2016). Had it not been for Hamilton’s success with Mercedes from 2014 to 2020 (six titles), Vettel could have managed to win more championships.

After Vettel and Hamilton dominated the 2010s, it seems that it is Max Verstappen’s time now. The Dutchman has already won three consecutive championships from 2021 to 2023 and could even win a fourth in a row this year. While it is the Red Bull driver who is on top now, Hamilton has suffered a massive downfall recently.

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes’ domination ended after 2021

Although Lewis Hamilton managed to launch a valiant effort for the championship in 2021, he has been nowhere close from the 2022 season onwards. The reason has been the regulation changes.

Red Bull aced the new ground-effect regulations by designing an utterly dominant car in 2022 and helped Max Verstappen dominate the campaign. While the Dutchman went on to win 15 races that year, Lewis Hamilton failed to win any.

The Briton’s winless run continued in 2023 and does not look to stop anytime soon, considering the way he has begun his campaign this year. Since the 39-year-old is still struggling with Mercedes, he shocked the entire F1 community a few months ago when he revealed his decision to snub Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025.

With regulations set to change once again in 2026, Hamilton and Ferrari could emerge on top by then. That is exactly what the Briton is hoping for as he continues his quest for a record-eighth championship.