“Sebastian Vettel is getting back to near his best”– F1 Twitter lauds incredible recovery by four-time world champion after initial hiccup in Azerbaijan

F1 Twitter lauds Sebastian Vettel for an impressive P6 finish in the Azerbaijan GP despite the hiccup he faced while locking up his tyres.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Sebastian Vettel giving in an incredible performance. The German finished P6 with not so impressive AMR22 and fetched eight points for the team.

However, this didn’t come easy for the German race driver. In the initial part of the race, while overtaking Esteban Ocon, Vettel locked up his tyres and fell down by multiple places on the table.

SEBASTIAN VETTEL YOU’RE THE MAN pic.twitter.com/tkivpDteLf — lana 🏳️‍🌈 | champ14ns 🤍 (@longlivesv5) June 12, 2022

But from there on Vettel gave in an incredible performance and climbed up to P6. Surely a bright indication for Aston Martin too, for seeing their marquee driving having improved performances.

In the last race, Vettel managed to bring in a point, and this became the second race in a row where he brought in points for his team. Before that he went three races without points, in that also he had a little fault, including when Mick Schumacher crashed into him.

Surely, this result was crucial for Astin Martin Their other driver Lance Stroll couldn’t complete the race, giving a blow to his own team’s prospects. Now the Silverstone-based team stands at P9 on the table but is equal on points with Haas, who is at P8.

Also read: Four-time world champion explains how he ‘crashed wisely’ in Baku qualifying

F1 Twitter praises Sebastian Vettel

Surely Vettel’s performance has given a new light to Aston Martin’s pursuit to climb up from the bottom of the standings. It is certain that AMR22 isn’t good enough. Yet, Vettel didn’t succumb despite the initial shock, and that has impressed the F1 fans.

Points in three of the last fives races + three Q3 appearances too in a car that at best belongs in the lower midfield. Clutch qualifying laps, instinctive starts, strong race pace and a degree of consistency for the first time in years; Vettel is getting back to near his best. pic.twitter.com/zGh75dPJEo — Taylor (@TPowling_) June 12, 2022

The most impressive thing for me is Sebastian Vettel going down an escape road, spin turning incredibly and STILL finishing 6th — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) June 12, 2022

Sebastian Vettel getting the Aston Martin to P6 in Baku pic.twitter.com/jbrwHj1dta — F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) June 12, 2022

Also read: Sebastian Vettel confused after engineer makes bizarre demand to drive one-handed at Azerbaijan GP