“Are you insane?” – Sebastian Vettel confused after engineer makes bizarre demand to drive one-handed at Azerbaijan GP

Sebastian Vettel drove one-handed as his engineer makes a bizarre demand during the Free Practice session at the Azerbaijan GP.

While Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel looks desperate to deliver a good performance at the Azerbaijan GP, his engineer made a bizarre request that left him confused.

During the Free Practice session, Vettel was asked to release the steering wheel. The German driver was confused but obliged to his team’s demands. The engineers made the unique demand to capture video footage of his hands inside the cockpit.

His engineer said, “Any way you think you can do safely a bit of video for the hands.”

Vettel simply replied: “What’s that sorry, release the steering wheel, are you insane. Okay, I can let go a little bit.”

Some experts explained that this was due to a mechanical calibration which is needed ahead of the weekend.

Sebastian Vettel has high hopes this weekend

After a struggling start to the 2022 season, the Aston Martin driver has only been able to pocket five points so far.

After finishing on the podium last season in Baku, Vettel is desperately hoping to deliver a satisfying result at the Baku City Circuit.

He was quick enough for 11th in FP2 suggesting the team could challenge for Q3 this afternoon. Speaking after the session, Vettel said that the car was in a ‘solid position’ for qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel in the Baku paddock today 🤝🏻 🇺🇦 🌈 #AzerbaijanGP #SV5

“We had an encouraging first day today. It was incredibly windy during FP1, which meant it was very easy to lock a wheel under braking or run up an escape road.”

“I had a couple of lock-ups but otherwise it was a pretty smooth day. We spent the first session working through a few balance issues, but the car started to come towards us in FP2. I think we are in a solid position for qualifying tomorrow.”

