Sebastian Vettel is happier now than he was in Ferrari and Red Bull

The time that F1 fans were dreading has come. Sebastian Vettel will bid adieu to the sport he loves so dearly after a 17-year-long illustrious career this weekend.

Vettel’s sudden announcement of retirement from F1 has led many to question why he wants to retire. Is it because of the underperforming Aston Martin? Or is it something else?

The last race week for Sebastian Vettel 💪 pic.twitter.com/QZF3WnQJvP — Veloce (@VeloceEsports) November 15, 2022

In his announcement video, Vettel said that he wants to shift his focus from winning races and fighting for championships to spending time with his family.

However, later he also disclosed that while he has no regrets about his decision, the sub-par Aston Martin car did influence his decision.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel names the lowest moment of his Ferrari career

Sebastian Vettel is much happier now

The 4-time world champion joined the Aston Martin F1 team in the 2021 season hoping he would return to the top of the grid. But even though the team run by Lawrence Stroll showed big promises, it could not compete with the aces of the paddock.

Without a single race win since his last in 2019 Singapore, Vettel has not been able to show his worth on the grid.

But still, the German driver feels that he is much happier now than he was in Red Bull and Ferrari.

Speaking in the Beyond The Grid podcast, Vettel said he wouldn’t go back in time and he is happier now.

“I don’t remember exactly how I felt 10 years ago. Obviously, I love winning, I won and you could argue that I was happy but probably I think I am happy now, I wouldn’t go back in time.”

Vettel’s stint with Red Bull and Ferrari

The German driver’s best time in F1 came during his stint with the Red Bull F1 team, with whom he won 4-world championship titles back-to-back.

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 and his career has not been the same. When he joined the Italian camp he was hyped as a driver who would bring the glory of the championship back to Maranello.

Even though Vettel did win 14 races, he could not threaten the position held by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. And ever since he has been on a downward spiral.

Also Read: 4-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel credits his wife Hanna Prater for his successful F1 career