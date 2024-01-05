Sebastian Vettel Recalls Glorious Times With Hilarious Adrian Newey Post

F1 fans hardly see Sebastian Vettel post on social media. However, most of the time when he does, he usually takes a walk down memory lane to relive his glorious past. The German driver recently put out two photos on Instagram and one of them was about Red Bull’s aero God, Adrian Newey.

The first photo Vettel shared was of Red Bull engineers Tim Malyon and Guillaume Rocquelin, who are working while traveling in a chartered flight. Meanwhile, the second photo was of Newey dozing off.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1uTOvltEDe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Vettel also had an interesting caption to his post as he wrote, “While Tim and Guillaume are planning to go into the simulator, Adrian is already dreaming of a double diffuser”. Since there was a major controversy about the double diffuser in 2009, it is possible that this image was taken from that year as well and also the reason why Vettel used such a caption.

The teams part of the controversy were Brawn, Williams, and Toyota. The rival teams lobbied against the design which the FIA pronounced legal after careful scrutiny. Red Bull, owing to a number of technical difficulties, were the most disadvantaged as they found it difficult to adapt.

Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey were a partnership made in heaven

Owing to a clever interpretation of the regulations and an innovative craft, Brawn won the championship in the 2009 season. However, just a year later, it was Red Bull who began their era of domination.

Sebastian Vettel helped Red Bull win their first championship in 2010. He also won the Drivers’ title himself by defeating Fernando Alonso by just four points.

Alonso faced another blow the next year when Vettel successfully defended his title to become the youngest double-world champion. Alonso held the honor before him. Vettel and Red Bull’s undefeated run continued for two more years as the German and the team also won both championships in 2012 and 2013.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ESPNF1/status/1453304059113390082?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

2014 then saw the introduction of the hybrid engine era and that ended the domination of Vettel and aerodynamic genius Adrian Newey. Red Bull failed to adapt to the new regulations until 2021, a year in which Max Verstappen registered his first championship win. The Milton Keynes outfit, however, failed to bag the Constructors’ Championship that season.

The current ground effect era, however, has played perfectly into Newey’s hands. Not only is he among the remaining few engineers from F1’s original ground-effect era, but he has also written a university thesis on the phenomenon.

The result of that is in front of the F1 fans. The Austrian team has now won two consecutive Constructors’ Championships and have also been breaking records effortlessly.