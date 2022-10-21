Sebastian Vettel will continue working with Aston Martin even after his retirement in 2023

Oct 21, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (5) of Team Germany arrives for practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel will still be a part of Aston Martin despite announcing his retirement from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel may not be driving in Formula One next year. However, he expressed to still be connected with Aston Martin in a significant manner.

Vettel will be leaving a legacy behind that only a few can ever achieve. He is not leaving the sport, in turn, wants to help Aston Martin rise again.

Aston Martin is going through a rough patch. Their car upgrades are now helping them to compete in the midfield but are too late with four races remaining.

What is Aston Martin’s strategy for 2023?

The British team is aiming to bounce back to the 2020 season when they competed against Mercedes. Taking this into consideration, they have future plans ready.

Aston Martin announced that Fernando Alonso will be a part of the team for the 2023 season. This is a huge boost for the team.

Alonso’s F1 experience will help the team get the right data. Moreover, the team is already spending on the infrastructure and new recruitments.

Sebastian Vettel will continue with Aston Martin

Current Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel talks about his future in relation to Aston Martin. According to him, there is no other team he will be looking to work with.

He did express his fair share of disappointment regarding how things turned out in the current season. However, emphasized the current team developments.

Besides, he wants the fans to have some patience as the next two years are crucial for the team. Aston Martin in Vettel’s words is working on a better car for the next year.

"But the team is growing. People are being hired, the infrastructure is growing – a lot of things are happening and that will show in the future. It takes time and of course we would have liked to have been a little faster in the two years."

