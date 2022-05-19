F1

“Sebastian Vettel will finally get to drive a Red Bull before he retires”- F1 Twitter baffled by new Aston Martin sidepods which look identical to Red Bull’s

"Sebastian Vettel will finally get to drive a Red Bull before he retires"- F1 Twitter baffled by new Aston Martin sidepods which look identical to Red Bull's
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
If RCB wins today will it qualify: Can RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?
Next Article
Is RCB qualified for playoffs 2022: Did RCB qualify for playoffs 2022?
F1 Latest News
"Sebastian Vettel will finally get to drive a Red Bull before he retires"- F1 Twitter baffled by new Aston Martin sidepods which look identical to Red Bull's
“Sebastian Vettel will finally get to drive a Red Bull before he retires”- F1 Twitter baffled by new Aston Martin sidepods which look identical to Red Bull’s

Aston Martin were expected to bring upgrades to Barcelona, but their new sidepod design will…