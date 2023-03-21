Serena Williams Once Labelled Lewis Hamilton As Better GOAT Than LeBron James And Michael Jordan

Serena Williams may have retired from Tennis, but she definitely goes down as one of the best players to ever grace the game. So, when it comes to rating the greatest [athletes] of all time (GOAT), who could be better than her to give them a score?

In a video posted by the Times Magazine, the American Tennis ace was asked who her GOATs are. She paused long before mentioning Lewis Hamilton as her first pick, followed by LeBron James and Tiger Woods.

“Oh my gosh. Umm I mean I think Lewis Hamilton, obviously. For me, he is like, not only the greatest but also he does so much. And he’s an amazing guy,” she said. “I mean [naming just] one or two. That’s so not fair because I can’t limit that. I think LeBron [James] is amazing. I think Tiger [Woods] is amazing.”

.@serenawilliams shares some of her GOATs: She lists @LewisHamilton first and foremost. “I think LeBron (@KingJames) is amazing, I think @TigerWoods is amazing. You can’t start this conversation without naming the original, Michael Jordan” https://t.co/JVZtpGGNne pic.twitter.com/plYjSe7tFn — TIME (@TIME) August 29, 2022

She also named Michael Jordan as one of the esteemed athletes without whom no one can start the list. However, she believes the seven-time F1 world champion took away the GOAT crown.

For Lewis Hamilton, the feeling is likewise

Hamilton broke the ceiling in F1 when he entered the rich man’s sport after being raised by a working-class family. In the 73-year-long history of the sport, he is the only black driver to compete in a Grand Prix. And he has done his job incredibly by becoming the statistically the most successful F1 driver by winning seven titles and 103 races.

However, his journey to F1 wasn’t easy because of his socio-economic position. The 38-year-old race driver last year claimed that while growing up, he sought massive inspiration from Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams.

Considering the three have seen similar difficulties while entering the elite level of their respective games, they have bonded well despite being in different sports. Serena has even visited Hamilton several times in the paddock during his races.

The two even wanted to invest in Chelsea once

Recently, when Chelsea’s Russian billionaire boss Roman Abramovich was forced to sell his club amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Hamilton saw an opportunity to invest in the club. He joined in as a minority stakeholder for the club’s bid by Sir Martin Broughton.

Soon Serena also joined the group. However, their consortium was outmaneuvered by Todd Boehly. Later, they together also reportedly showed interest in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for Manchester United, but even there, the Qatari fund seems to be beating them.

Though, he successfully got minority ownership in Denver Broncos by investing in the Walton-Penner Family group’s bid. It’s reported to be the biggest sports franchise takeover ever. Though, in this expedition, Serena didn’t join the Mercedes star.