Sergio Perez Finds a Middle Ground With Red Bull as He Reportedly Inches Closer to New Contract

Tanish Chachra
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Sergio Perez has been renegotiating his contract extension with Red Bull for 2025. In the latest update, as per the Bild, the Mexican driver has found a middle ground with his current bosses, as he is set to sign a one-year-long contract with the Milton Keynes outfit with an option to extend to the following year.

Initially, it emerged that both parties were at a deadlock as Red Bull was only willing to extend for a year. On the other hand, Perez was more keen on having two years on his new contract.

Therefore, this is the middle ground they have met. However, both sides are yet to make it official, but as per the recent post by Red Bull across all their social media handles, they will be making an announcement this evening.

But it’s not confirmed whether it would be around Perez. If it is, then this will end one of the biggest uncertainties of the upcoming 2025 season. Especially because several other drivers were in line hoping to get the second seat at the Milton-Keynes outfit.

It also includes Carlos Sainz, the Red Bull academy graduate, who throughout the summer was linked with a move to Red Bull after his announced departure from Ferrari for next season.

Red Bull closes its doors on Carlos Sainz

Several reports suggested that Sainz and Red Bull were indeed in conversation. However, at the same time, he was reportedly talking with Mercedes, Audi, and recently Williams.

Marko had earlier shared concerns about not meeting the financial offer presented by Audi. Thus, with Perez reportedly sealing his stay at Red Bull, Sainz has one less option from the long list of matches he rumoredly had on his cards.

Meanwhile, Mercedes might snub him for their academy prodigy Kimi Antonelli. So, in all probability, Sainz can end up having to choose between either Williams or Audi.

Despite the reduced number of candidates, the Spaniard believes it would be a very crucial decision for him as it will probably shape his future career trajectory. With the new regulations on the way, a gamble might work out.

