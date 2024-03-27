Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Contract Has One Key Difference- the Marko Clause

There is reportedly turmoil going on in the Red Bull camp over the last few months. As per reports, the rift in the team began after Christian Horner attempted to remove Helmut Marko from the side. Just as such reports emerged, some others leaked the escape clause that Max Verstappen has in his current contract. Reports claim that the Dutchman can leave the team if Marko exits the side. However, it is pertinent to note that Verstappen’s teammate, Sergio Perez, has no such clause. The Mexican himself confirmed the same in his most recent press conference in Melbourne.

During the press conference, Perez said, “I don’t have this clause.” Subsequently, the Mexican driver was also pushed to open up about the contractual details of Max Verstappen.

Responding to that, Perez said, “I don’t know what clause Max has in his contract. You have to ask him. Max has a contract with the team and is fully committed. I can’t comment on the rest. It’s none of my business.”

After making it clear that he had no say over Max Verstappen’s contractual commitments, Perez revealed that when it comes to his decisions, he himself makes them. The 34-year-old then shed some light on how the Dutchman’s potential departure from the team could affect the harmony within the camp.

Sergio Perez believes Red Bull will suffer a “blow” if Max Verstappen departs

In the same interview, Sergio Perez was questioned about how Max Verstappen’s departure may impact the dynamics within the squad. In response, the 34-year-old initially said that it would be a ‘blow.’ However, he later added that there is less chance that this will happen.

Perez attributed this to the team’s positive dynamics. The Mexican believes that the squad is doing well since they are achieving their targets, which has improved the unity of the team.

While elaborating on it, Perez said, “The dynamics in the team are good. We work very well together. The engineers and mechanics have worked well together and work as a unit, which is why Red Bull dominates Formula 1.”

Indeed, as seen by the most recent results, the 34-year-old’s assessment of the situation seems appropriate. In 2023, Verstappen dominated by winning a record 19 of the 22 races. Meanwhile, Perez won two races and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz won one.

Red Bull seem to have carried on their domination from last season as Verstappen has won two of the opening three races so far. It is for the same reason that Perez claims that the Milton Keynes-based outfit is on the right path. Hence, he sees no reason for them to change their approach moving forward.