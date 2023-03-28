Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz Snubbed as Champion Material, Only One Second Driver Worth the Title

credits: right- twitter left- Jun 19, 2022; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez of Mexico on the starting grid before the Montreal Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Red Bull has built a rocket shit and Ferrari, a beast to contend it. With a year of the Bulls v the Horses, it gave the drivers within the teams to truly shine. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were the golden boys, leading the charge for their teams. However, in their shadows, their teammates also thrived.

Sergio Perez bagged wins and went relentlessly to fight for P2 in the championship, settling for a notch below. Although Carlos Sainz didn’t have the best season, he celebrated his first-ever F1 victory at Silverstone.

However, their less frequent spot in center stage may just prove their fate on the sidelines. However, there has been one driver who has exceeded all expectations in the shadow of their teammate.

Sergio Perez & Carlos Sainz warned of one enigma

Felipe Massa analyzed the performances of the top drivers. While putting Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc in an incomparable league of their own, he reflected on who else could stand up to the calling of a champion.

Looking at Perez and Sainz, Massa shakes his head. “Red Bull’s second driver, Sergio Perez, is too inconsistent. Just like Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.”

However, there is one star who has proven himself time and again; what’s more? he’s outshone the most successful F1 driver in the sport’s history. “George Russell could be a title contender for years to come.”

P4 it is then! Correct decision in the end but a shame for all the fans and everyone involved that we had all that confusion. Still a strong weekend. Let's keep it going. 💪 pic.twitter.com/toPZi2Euoa — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) March 21, 2023

Placing his bets on the zealous young Brit, Massa puts his money where his mouth is. “I trust him to do well.” Reminding the world of Russell’s talents, Massa brings back the age-old argument: Russell outperformed the Lewis Hamilton in his first year with Mercedes. “An incredible achievement.”

Potentially the next Nico Rosberg, for the right reasons, Russell mirrors Hamilton’s greatest rival. “Before that in Lewis’ career, only Nico Rosberg had done something similar in 2016. George is a top driver.”

Only one man can overthrow Red Bull

Despite his high praise for George Russell, Massa has no hope for Lewis Hamilton. Looking at Mercedes’ deplorable performance, Massa counts him out of breaking the all-time record. “At least not with this car. He can drive as well as he wants but his car is too slow.”



With Hamilton far from getting his revenge on Max Verstappen and his team, there is one man who can stop the raging Bulls. Its Ferrari’s hero in Red, Charles Leclerc. “He is currently the biggest title challenger for Red Bull.

As Red Bull continue to be the ones to overthrow, everyone is fighting for the title of the one to do so. However, so far the team and their star player seem unstoppable, as the speed of the RB18 goes unmatched.