“We Never Moved in Together”: Carlos Sainz Debunks Social Media Myth About Him and Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon probably share one of the strangest relationships among F1 drivers. The duo have been part of the same batch at Red Bull’s driver academy and even competed in junior formulas against each other a few years ago. More recently, Albon and Sainz have been neighbors in Monaco, yet they hardly know each other.

Albon made the revelation a few days ago on The Fast and the Curious podcast when asked how were things going with his new teammate. While this was in the context of their new on-track bond at Williams, Albon and Sainz’s off-track connection is also getting a lot of spotlight.

Since they were neighbors, several rumors also circulated about them. However, none could perhaps be as extreme as the Spaniard moving in with Albon.

Sainz ensured to clarify this social media myth first when he appeared for an interview with Lawrence Barretto for F1’s official YouTube channel. “We never moved in together,” Sainz began by stating before explaining how this strange rumor arose.

Alex Carlos The future team mates are already next door neighbours! #F1 #AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/TuBYMn2exU — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2024

“There was some leak of fake news that my water pump was broken or something or leaking and that we had moved in together,” Sainz explained while looking at an amazed Albon. The former Ferrari driver added that such rumors just show “how crazy social media is nowadays”.

Sainz is spot on about the social media rumor being outlandish, as the two drivers rarely saw each other while living next door in the Principality. Still, it wasn’t like they were completely unaware of each other’s presence.

Albon and Sainz reveal what it was like to be next-door neighbors

The next question that Barretto asked the Williams duo was whether they ever had dinner together when they were living opposite each other, a question that resulted in Albon bursting into laughter. Sainz then replied with a simple “No”, revealing that they never even saw each other.

The Thai-British driver highlighted that the only way he knew Sainz was at his residence was if food was delivered outside his house. However, a surprised Sainz refuted that, stating, “I never ordered delivery. What are you talking about?”

Albon then added how at times he also saw the Spaniard leave his bike at the door, something that Sainz acknowledged he did at times. Sadly for the two, they would not be able to hang out together even if they wanted as the 30-year-old has moved to a bigger apartment.

Albon revealed on The Fast and the Curious podcast a few days ago that the only reason Sainz was his neighbor in the first place was that “there are not that much apartment options in Monaco”. But with the #55 driver having driven for Ferrari for four seasons and having had a lucrative contract, he perhaps could finally afford a bigger apartment now.