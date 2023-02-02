The Brainchild of Ayrton Senna Raised $400 Million for Underprivileged Kids

Ayrton Senna, the Brazillian F1 legend, was inarguably one of the best racers of his era. The 3-time champion followed in the footsteps of Emerson Fittipaldi and Nelson Piquet but left both of them behind with his popularity and stardom.

Many believe that Senna would have added more titles to his resume if the terrible incident at 1994 Imola had not taken place.

Senna was known as a man close to God and multiple stories about what he was thinking about the races and activities in his personal life just leave the fans amazed.

Japanese Commentators go wild, when Ayrton Senna drives the track the other way during a demo.😅

The brainchild of Ayrton Senna

One of the most infamous stories was revealed by his sister Viviane in an interview. She said that on the morning of the San Marino GP 1994, he sought strength from the Bible and read the text that he would receive the greatest gift of all, which was God himself.

In another such incident, Senna had envisaged establishing an institution to help underprivileged kids before his death.

After his death, his sister set up a foundation in his name called the Ayrton Senna Institute in Sao Paulo. The foundation raises funds through donations and by licensing Senna-related merchandise.

The money generated from this is used to promote and create innovative education projects to help the ailing public schools of Brazil. It helps prepare 75,000 teachers and professionals every year.

When the foundation was set up it went on to raise about $400 Million.

Michael Schumacher accepted defeat to honour Senna

The 1994 incident left the world of motorsport mourning over the loss of one of the great drivers on the track.

The championship battle that season was between Michael Schumacher and Senna even though the Brazillian had DNFd in the opening two races of the season.

In the aftermath of Senna’s death, Schumacher went on to clinch the title in the final race in Adelaide. Although, while doing so he delivered an emotional speech.

He said that when the season began he knew that he won’t win the championship instead it will be Senna who will defeat him.

So when he lifted the title he devoted it to Senna on the podium saying ‘Thank you.’

