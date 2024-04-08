Sergio Perez Comforts Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz by Explaining that His Politician Father is More in Danger

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz’s fathers have one thing in common- rallying. While talking about how dangerous the sport is, Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez chimed in and revealed how his father Antonio Perez Garibay is more exposed to danger.

Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. compete in rallying. They are 52 and 61 years old respectively, and at their age, the sport they compete in could be extremely demanding. But according to Perez, it isn’t as perilous as the environment his father has delved into which is politics.

“Don’t worry guys, my dad is into politics, so he’s more in danger. Don’t be concerned, guys,” said the Red Bull star from Mexico, whose father is a famous politician in his home country.

Garibay, the proud father of the 34-year-old driver, is linked to the ruling NGM party and has a strong connection with Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been in power since 2018.

Unlike Garibay, Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen, and Sainz’s father Carlos Sainz Sr. are miles away from politics. They are competing in the world of rallying, a dangerous sport in its own right. However, their reported off-track rivalry has never spilled into any on-track spat, which could have added to the danger.

How Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. have a rivalry

Jos Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Sr. compete in different rallying series, so they don’t have a direct rivalry at the moment. However, things were never very smooth between the two of them, because of their sons.

Max and Carlos are both very competitive drivers, whose fathers want the very best for them. At Toro Rosso in 2015, the two of them were teammates in what was their rookie season. Back then, there were numerous reported rifts and moments of tension between Jos and Sainz Sr, who both wanted Red Bull to prioritize their respective sons.

It affected team dynamics at the Faenza-based outfit and something that drove Sainz out of Red Bull. Since then, Max Verstappen has been the main driver at Red Bull. Now, ahead of the 2025 season, Sainz is rumored to be linked to a return to Red Bull, but being teammates with the Dutch driver again could prove to be catastrophic, not because of their relationship but their fathers’.