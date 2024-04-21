Carlos Sainz Sr. Channels Inner Lewis Hamilton Thanks to Lando Norris’ Father

Lewis Hamilton traveling around the F1 paddock on a scooter has become a common sight, and the trend has caught on with other drivers and even team bosses joining in on the act. At the Chinese GP paddock, however, it was 62-year-old Carlos Sainz Sr. who decided to emulate Hamilton, all thanks to Adam Norris.

Adam is Lando Norris’ father and has a good relationship with Sainz Sr. because of the latter’s son’s McLaren stint. Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando were teammates at McLaren in 2019 and 2020, developing what many consider to be the best friendship on the F1 grid.

Videos circulating on social media show Sainz Sr. trying to drive Adam Norris’ scooter. The McLaren driver’s father is a serial entrepreneur and currently runs Pure Electric, an e-scooter brand.

The Spanish rallying legend had a wide smile on his face as he tried out something new at the Shanghai International Circuit, riding the e-scooter. Lando and Carlos Jr. were last teammates four years ago, but the wholesome moment involving their respective fathers suggests that they have all stayed in touch.

Sainz Jr. is currently driving for Ferrari, and his start to the season has been terrific. However, the Madrid-born driver has to look for another team to represent from 2025 onwards, as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will replace him at the Maranello-based outfit. One person who can help him is his father, Sainz Sr.

How Carlos Sainz’s father can help him

Carlos Sainz’s father is a legend in the world of motorsport. He has connections with several teams in F1, including Audi who will join the grid in 2026. The German company has been reportedly interested in signing Sainz for months now, and a move could be on the cards.

There are complications to a move to Red Bull or Mercedes for Sainz, even though both reportedly have some interest in signing the Spaniard. According to Red Bull boss Helmut Marko, Audi offered Sainz a 3-year deal, which the Milton-Keynes-based outfit won’t be able to match.

If that is the case, Sainz’s move to Audi (who take over Sauber) could be announced in the coming months. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists that his colleague doesn’t know anything about Audi offering Sainz any deal.