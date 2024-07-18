mobile app bar

Sergio Perez Dismisses Rumors That Next 2 Races Will Determine His Future in F1

Nischay Rathore
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sergio Perez Dismisses Rumors that Next 2 Races Will Determine His Future in F1

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Rumors around the security of his seat at Red Bull amid the ongoing slump have not helped Sergio Perez. Some reports even claimed that the performance clauses in his contract may require him to prove his worth until the summer break, which is just two races away. Perez has now come out quelling such speculations with a clear insight into his contractual conditions.

Without revealing the specifics, the Mexican driver has cleared that he is here to stay until the duration of his contract concludes, which is the end of 2025. The revelation also puts to rest the heavily reported “performance clause” discussion.

Racer’s Chris Medland quoted him as saying, “There’s nothing related to [a summer break deadline on contract clauses]. Obviously I cannot talk about my contract. What I said was the next two races are important for me. I want to go on holiday with a good spirit and I think it’s good for my side of the garage to go with a good spirit. I wasn’t talking about anything else”.

“I’m fully focused to fully deliver. I will be here and here again next year and that’s nothing different. I’m just fully committed to myself,” he added.

Another rumor running rife in the F1 media involves Yuki Tsunoda possibly taking over Perez’s seat in 2025. The Japanese driver emerged as the prime candidate for the seat amid Daniel Ricciardo’s inconsistent performances. In this scenario, the Aussie could be asked to leave and V-CARB might field a fresh lineup with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar.

Perez did not shy away from addressing these rumors either. Fully aware of Tsunoda’s ambitions to earn a promotion to the senior team, the #11 driver issued a balanced response.

Perez reacts to Tsunoda takeover speculations

Given the way Red Bull has dominated the championship since the start of the ground effect era, its two driver seats are undoubtedly the most sought-after on the grid. Perez acknowledged this fact while addressing the Tsunoda takeover rumors recently.

The Race quoted him as saying, “I think a lot of drivers out there would love to have my seat. It’s obvious”. He added, “It’s normal for Yuki to want to move up. It’s just normal”.

Tsunoda has certainly put forward a strong case for a promotion with consistently good performances so far in the season. The Red Bull stable had plans to prioritize Ricciardo to take the seat next to Verstappen. However, the Aussie’s failure to gain the management’s trust has only made the Japanese driver’s case stronger.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Nischay Rathore

Nischay Rathore

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Nischay Rathore is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush with over a thousand articles under his belt. An avid Ayrton Senna admirer, Nischay embarked on his sports journalism journey despite completing graduation in Law. When not covering the high-speed thrills of the pinnacle of motorsport, he can be seen enjoying crime thrillers and 90s gangster movies with a hearty bowl of buttery popcorn.

Read more from Nischay Rathore

Share this article

Don’t miss these