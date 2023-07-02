Sergio Perez in Deep Trouble With Red Bull Boss For Locking Horns With Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went wheel-to-wheel against one another just after the Sprint race began in Austria. Even though it didn’t cause much loss, it definitely angered the higher-ups at Red Bull Racing.

Advertisement

Following the tussle, both drivers reacted to the incident, which was the most prevalent scenario on Saturday, with shock on their radios. Luckily for Red Bull, both the drivers finished the Sprint with an impressive 1-2 finish.

Advertisement

After the Sprint race concluded, the Red Bull duo opened up on the incident. While Perez said he didn’t realize that Verstappen was alongside him, Verstappen on the other hand, said that he trusts his teammate’s words despite almost losing his car as he was squeezed into the grass.

Helmut Marko isn’t happy about the ordeal

Even though everything is fine between the drivers, Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko was not impressed with how everything went down at turn 1.

Talking about this, Marko revealed in a report published by Sky Sports Germany, “Sending the other person out onto the grass in wet conditions is anything but good teamwork.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1675203866751832064?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Admittedly, Red Bull had everything to lose if the two drivers made contact with each other, similar to the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Advertisement

The race was in wet conditions, which further increased the chances of losing control. Notably, the tussle between the drivers also made team principal Christian Horner furious with the Mexican, as he laid down rules for them to race.

The British boss said both drivers are free to race themselves hard given that they leave enough space for each other on track.

Max Verstappen will not forget what happened in Austria

According to BBC’s Andrew Benson, Verstappen will never forget Perez’s shoving him off to the grass. The Dutchman, famous for his revenge acts, has already proven himself time and time again.

Apart from the infamous 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix incident against his teammate due to what happened back in the 2022 Monaco GP, the two-time world champion has also proved his notoriety with Hamilton as well recently.

All in all, the hard push against his teammate did not bring Sergio Perez into a good place as he is already struggling with his form. It’ll be interesting to see where he finishes his race at Red Bull Ring in order to save his face.