Kimi Raikkonen Returns to Nascar at COTA for the Cup Series Race

Kimi Raikkonen is set to return to the race track at the upcoming NASCAR event at the COTA circuit. The 2007 F1 world champion will be participating in the Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing’s Project91 car.

The Finnish driver will race behind the wheel of the #91 Chevrolet Camaro after he did his last outing season at Watkins Glen.

Raikkonen took his 21st and final victory in the series in different machinery in 2011. Therefore, as he returns to the track, it would be a familiar situation for him.

The Iceman has also taken part in one-off Xfinity and Truck Series races when he took a break from Formula 1.

Also Read: Toto Wolff Credits Ex-Red Bull Engineer for Giving Lance Stroll Massive F1 Performative Boost

Kimi Raikkonen qualified 27th without practice

Raikkonen announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season after spending his last few years with the Alfa Romeo team.

Off the F1 track, Raikkonen invested himself in his son’s racing career and sometimes spent time racing in other racing series.

Last year, without any practice, Raikkonen managed to qualify for the 27th position while racing on a 39-car grid. he even climbed his way up to the top 10 before unfortunately retiring after colliding with Loris Hazemans.

Kimi Raikkonen will be back in @NASCAR with Trackhouse’s No. 91 Chevy @COTA this month. pic.twitter.com/hWcBVrfsl8 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) March 8, 2023

The Iceman is excited about the new journey

Speaking about the announcement, Raikkonen said that he had a fantastic time in NASCAR last time around.

He said that the first time around there was a lot to learn but everybody helped him a lot. He felt that the competition was a big challenge.

This time, he is excited about the new journey since he is familiar with the track. So there is not much that he needs to get used to. “I want to have fun, but also do as well as we can,” he added.

Also Read: After George Russell, Even Toto Wolff Thinks Red Bull Will Win Every Race in 2023