Sergio Perez Opens Up on the Pressure He Feels Every Race Weekend: “You Can’t Do Anything”

There have been plenty of instances this season where Sergio Perez’s future has looked really uncertain. The Mexican is still surviving in the sought-after seat due to multiple factors and a timely revival in form. However, he’s still human and the veteran F1 driver recently opened up about the pressures he feels almost every race weekend due to the uncertainty.

In the past two years, Perez has attracted criticism from many for his subpar performances for the Austrian outfit. His inconsistent results, especially in qualifying, have been the major cause of concern. He’s been in the fastest car on the grid for two and half years running and still hasn’t been anywhere close to his teammate Max Verstappen.

The 34-year-old opened up about the issues of the Red Bull car and the constant pressure in an exclusive with DAZN. “Imagine when you have such a limiting car that you arrive at the weekend and you know you can’t do anything with it, and the only thing you’re thinking about is that at any moment you can crash it because you don’t have control of it,” he said.

⚠️ | Sergio Perez on the fact that he is nearing the end of his career: “I don’t see myself much longer in Formula 1.” “For now I have two more years on my contract, and two years in F1 is a long time, but I know the end is getting closer and closer.” “I want to finish my… pic.twitter.com/TmxzVmy8AM — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) September 26, 2024

The car developed around the three-time world champion has not suited the Mexican at all. Perez has confessed it multiple times in the past and again in the interview. Still, it wasn’t until recently that Red Bull understood that Perez’s concerns were right.

Red Bull working to make things better as per Perez’s complaints

After the Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted a fundamental issue was hampering the RB20’s performance. The Brit admitted they traced the problem to a floor upgrade introduced during the 2023 Spanish GP. Because of the dominant nature of the RB19 and Verstappen’s winning streak, the issue wasn’t flagged.

However, now the team back in Milton Keynes has pinpointed the issue are working to reverse it. Even Verstappen is struggling with similar issues, so Red Bull have taken up the task to iron out the issue to the best extent possible.

With the updates they plan to bring in the upcoming race weekend in the US, the Austrian outfit will hope to get back to winning ways. Their performance in Austin will indicate whether Red Bull still has a chance of defending its title with just six races to go.