“Checo literally threw his shoe into the water!”- Watch as Red Bull’s Sergio Perez gets drunk after winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez continued his strong start to 2022 after winning his third Formula 1 race and second with Red Bull at the Monaco GP.

2022 has been a great year for Perez. He joined Red Bull in 2021, and it took him a lot of time to settle into the team. This year, it has been a different story and he has been at the top of his game from the get go.

At the Saudi Arabian GP earlier this year, Checo earned pole position which could easily have converted into a win. He started that race very strongly and was leading it quite comfortably until a strategy mix up under the safety car brought him down to fourth.

PEREZ WINS IN MONACO!!! The Mexican takes the chequered flag after an extraordinary race, Sainz finishes second, Verstappen third#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HJktBZtkVf — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022

Instead, he had to wait a while to win his second race with Red Bull. It came at last Sunday’s Monaco GP, where he finished ahead of Carlos Sainz and his teammate Max Verstappen to finish P1.

What’s even more impressive is that he started the race from third. Red Bull’s brilliant strategy to overcut Sainz and Charles Leclerc’s Ferraris paid off, and the Mexican was able to stand on the top step of the podium.

Sergio Perez gets drunk after partying while celebrating his Monaco GP victory

F1 drivers train and work hard all year long, while traveling around the world. So, getting loose and enjoying their time after an impressive victory is perfectly understandable.

Red Bull is the first team that has provided the 32-year old with a car capable of winning races consistently. After winning his first race of the 2022 season, Perez really let lose. As he was exiting a boat after partying all night, he looked completely exhausted (and drunk). What’s even funnier is at the end of the video, he appeared to be throwing his shoe off the boat!

Perez can now consider himself to be well and truly in the midst of the Championship battle. He’s just eight points behind Leclerc in the standings and 15 behind Verstappen. It’s the first time in his career that the Guadalajara born driver finds himself in such a situation.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner himself admitted that Perez is in the Championship battle just as much as Verstappen is.

